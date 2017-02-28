China to Conduct Test Flight of CZ-8 Carrier Rocket by 2018



by Staff Writers



Beijing (Sputnik) Feb 28, 2017



China is planning to develop the next-generation CZ-8 (Long March 8) medium-lift carrier rocket and will conduct the first test flight by the end of 2018, Li Tongyu, the head of carrier rocket development at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology said Monday.

The core-stage of CZ-8 will be based on CZ-7 and CZ-3A (Long March 3A) carrier rockets, the CZ-8 is expected to have two solid-propelled boosters with a diameter of 6.5 feet, the representative added.

"If everything goes well, its maiden flight will take place by the end of 2018," Li said, as quoted by the China Daily newspaper.

The rocket will be able to deliver a payload of about 4.5 metric tons to a sun-synchronous orbit, or 2.5 tons to geosynchronous transfer orbit, according to Li.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, the parent company of the the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, is the leading space launch vehicle manufacturer in China.

Source: Sputnik News