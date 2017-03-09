Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DRAGON SPACE
China Seeks Space Rockets Launched from Airplanes
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (Sputnik) Mar 09, 2017


The Y-20 strategic transport plane will be the carrier of rockets.

The Chinese Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology is breaking ground on techniques to send satellites into space via rockets shot from airborne Chinese planes, China Daily reports.

According to Li Tongyu, chief of rocket development at the academy, the technology will allow scientists and engineers to quickly replace "dysfunctional" satellites, as well as launch ad hoc, last-minute satellites into orbit, as part of disaster-relief efforts.

"The Y-20 strategic transport plane will be the carrier of these rockets," Li says. At a certain altitude the plane releases a rocket from its fuselage, which is then ignited after leaving the aircraft, said Li, adding that the group currently has a shovel-ready model that can send a 220 lb payload into orbit. The group will next work on a rocket capable of launching 450 lb payloads into orbit. Larger satellites will have to rely on conventional rocket technologies, he added.

One advantage, according to experts, is that satellites can be launched from an aerial platform using solid-fuel rockets. Land-based rockets, using liquid fuel, can take days or even weeks to transport the high volumes of fuel necessary for the launch, the paper added. In just 12 hours, solid-fuel rockets can be ready for launch, according to Chinese Academy of Engineering estimates.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought to accelerate China's space development during his tenure. Xi, in 2015, called for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to "speed up" military capabilities in space, according to China Daily. Militarizing in this domain is a "need of the times," he added.

A purposeful disinformation campaign may have been waged by the Chinese, however, as in December 2016 the China National Space Administration published a white paper claiming that China will "always" use space exploration only "for peaceful purposes."

On February 14, 2017, Wang Ya'nan, a Beijing-based magazine editor for Aerospace Knowledge, said, "Though China has stated that it sticks to the peaceful use of space, we must make sure that we have the ability to cope with others' operations in space," suggesting the PLA will develop technologies to counter the threat of US space capabilities.

Source: Sputnik News

DRAGON SPACE
China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2
 Beijing (XNA) Mar 07, 2017
 China's first cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-1 is expected to dock with the orbiting Tiangong-2 space lab three times after its planned launch in April, sources said Saturday. Tianzhou-1 will be sent into space from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province aboard a Long March-7 Y2 carrier rocket, according to a spokesperson of China's manned space program. It is s ... read more
Related Links
 Chinese Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology
 The Chinese Space Program - News, Policy and Technology
China News from SinoDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DRAGON SPACE
India has capability to develop space station, says top official

 Orion spacecraft achieves key safety milestone

 The NASA Imager Dentists Use Daily

 Marshall shakes, packs, ships and tracks NASA payloads
DRAGON SPACE
Blue Origin shares video of New Glenn rocket

 Europe launches fourth Earth monitoring satellite

 Elon Musk: tech dreamer reaching for sun, moon and stars

 ULA launches NROL-79 payload for NRO
DRAGON SPACE
New evidence for a water-rich history on Mars

 Humans May Quickly Evolve on Mars, Biologist Claims

 NASA Orbiter Steers Clear of Mars Moon Phobos

 Remnants of a mega-flood on Mars
DRAGON SPACE
Riding an asteroid: China's next space goal

 China's 1st cargo spacecraft to make three rendezvous with Tiangong-2

 China to launch space station core module in 2018

 Thinking Big: China Hopes to Conduct 2nd Mission to Mars by 2030
DRAGON SPACE
Iridium Safety Voice Communications Installs Surge Past 500 Aircraft

 Eutelsat Signs up for Blue Origin's New Glenn Launcher

 Turkey Moves Closer to Launching Own Space Agency

 OneWeb, Intelsat merge to advance satellite internet
DRAGON SPACE
Aireon and Thales Begin Validation of Space-Based ADS-B Data

 Space surveillance radar system fully operational

 Coffee-ring effect leads to crystallization control

 3-D printing with plants
DRAGON SPACE
Hunting for giant planet analogs in our own backyard

 Faraway Planet Systems Are Shaped Like the Solar System

 Biochemical 'fossil' shows how life may have emerged without phosphate

 The missing link in how planets form
DRAGON SPACE
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 Europa Flyby Mission Moves into Design Phase

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement