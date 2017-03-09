Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
China Develops Spaceship Capable of Moon Landing
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (Sputnik) Mar 13, 2017


Chinese state media is reporting that the country's space program has developed a craft capable of both landing on the moon and flying in low-Earth orbit.

The new spacecraft is claimed to be able to accommodate multiple astronauts, according to spaceship engineer Zhang Bainian, who Science and Technology Daily cited as comparing the forthcoming ship to the Orion craft currently in development by the European Space Agency and NASA.

All six crewed missions of China's Shenzhou spacecraft, modeled after Russia's Soyuz series, have carried three astronauts in its re-entry capsule.

A late-bloomer in crewed space flight, 2003 marked the first time Beijing launched a human into space. Since that time its program has seen swift progress, and is now considered one of the top-three worldwide. In late 2016, two Chinese astronauts spent a month inside a space station during the country's most recent crewed mission.

It will take about five years to implement a fully-operational space station with a permanent crew, according to reports. The space station is thought to be a platform for future lunar-landing missions.

Last year Beijing surpassed Moscow's 17 rocket launches with 22, equaling the US for the first time, according to Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard University-based astrophysicist.

Had a launchpad explosion not grounded Washington's Space X's Falcon 9 rocket fleet in early September 2016, the US may have conducted additional launches. The explosion happened as the $195 million Amos-6 communications satellite was preparing to be launched from Cape Canaveral.

Source: Sputnik News

China Plans to Launch 1st Probe to Mars in Summer 2020
 Beijing (Sputnik) Mar 09, 2017
 China is expected to launch its first probe satellite to Mars in July or in August 2020, local media reported Tuesday. The People's Daily newspaper reported citing Wan Weixing, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, responsible for Beijing's Mars exploration program would arrive to Mars after seven months of flight and would start sending information back in 2021. The med ... read more
