Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Boeing to Design and Build Seven Medium Earth Orbit Satellites for SES
 by Staff Writers
 El Segundo CA (SPX) Sep 14, 2017


The O3b mPOWER satellites will include Boeing's most-advanced digital payload technology and will be built using electronics from the flight-proven 702 satellite platform customized to support the unique MEO environment. Image courtesy Boeing.

Boeing will design and build seven super-powered medium earth orbit (MEO) satellites for SES, delivering efficient high-performance data communications services to users around the world.

The O3b mPOWER satellites will include Boeing's most-advanced digital payload technology and will be built using electronics from the flight-proven 702 satellite platform customized to support the unique MEO environment.

"With this new technology and design, Boeing is able to build satellites faster and more cost-effectively while still providing the high performance our customers have come to expect from Boeing digital satellites," said Paul Rusnock, chairman and CEO, Boeing Satellite Systems International, Inc.

"This latest digital payload design has an unprecedented level of technology integration, built-in test capability and is modular and scalable for all orbits."

"The SES O3b mPOWER system opens a new era of connectivity, fundamentally transforming the role and capabilities of satellites," said Karim Michel Sabbagh, president and CEO at SES.

"O3b mPOWER is a unique system with exponentially more power, performance and flexibility, which sets the technology at the highest level, offering a visionaryroadmap for next generation technology."

The satellites are designed to be launched up to four at a time in a stacked configuration, depending on the selected launch vehicle.

Starting in the 1990s, Boeing has built 12 satellites for SES. The latest, SES-15, was launched earlier this year.

EARTH OBSERVATION
Airbus to reshape Earth observation market with its Pleiades Neo constellation
 Toulouse, France (SPX) Sep 12, 2017
 The production of Airbus' four new very high resolution satellites, which together will form the Pleiades Neo constellation, is well on schedule for launch in 2020. They will join the already world leading Airbus constellation of optical and radar satellites and will offer enhanced performance and the highest reactivity in the market thanks to their direct access to the data relay communication ... read more
Related Links
 Boeing
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Voyager Spacecraft: 40 Years of Solar System Discoveries

 Trump names former Navy aviator to head NASA

 What's hot and what's not at Berlin's IFA tech fair

 'Star Trek' actor Shatner sends message to Voyager
EARTH OBSERVATION
Rocket fever launches UB students to engineering competition in New Mexico

 NASA Concludes Summer of Testing with Fifth Flight Controller Hot Fire

 ISRO suspects pyro elements failed to separate rocket's heat shield

 Ariane 5 rocket aborts Guiana lift-off in final seconds
EARTH OBSERVATION
Discovery of boron on Mars adds to evidence for habitability

 Life on Mars: Let's Try Oman Desert First for Space Mission

 Citizen scientists spot Martian 'spiders' in unexpected places

 Big dishes band together
EARTH OBSERVATION
China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together
EARTH OBSERVATION
Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market

 India to Launch Exclusive Satellite for Afghanistan

 Lockheed Martin invests $350M in state-of-the-art satellite production facility
EARTH OBSERVATION
New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Molecules move faster near sticky surfaces
EARTH OBSERVATION
Could interstellar ice provide the answer to birth of DNA

 Climate change for aliens

 X-Rays Reveal Temperament of Possible Planet-Hosting Stars

 Earth as Hybrid Planet: The Anthropocene Era in Astrobiological Context
EARTH OBSERVATION
Pluto features given first official names

 Jupiter's Auroras Present a Powerful Mystery

 New Horizons Files Flight Plan for 2019 Flyby

 Juno Scientists Prepare for Seventh Science Pass of Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement