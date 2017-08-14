Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
San Diego CA (SPX) Aug 14, 2017
Blue Sky Network, an industry leading global provider of satellite asset tracking and fleet management solutions, announced that the company's new management team, led by President Gregoire Demory, would attend the LABACE trade show August 15th to 17th in Sao Paulo. LABACE is Latin America's largest, and the world's second largest, business aviation trade show.
"Our new management and sales team looks forward to introducing Blue Sky Network's new products and services to the vibrant Brazilian aviation community," said Demory.
"Thanks to our Tier 1 partnership with Iridium Communications we bring a unique set of cloud-based portable satellite tracking solutions to the growing Brazilian market, many of which have already been homologated-by Anatel, the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency."
Among the already homologated Blue Sky Network products are the portable HawkEye 7200, installed D1000 and dual-mode HawkEye PT.
The products offer best-in-class solutions in the market and are fully compatible with the advanced SkyRouter 3 monitoring and analytics platform - widely regarded as the most intelligent fleet management tool in the industry.
"Blue Sky Network has long been in the forefront of the Latin American satellite technology market and now we are in a position to provide our Brazilian customers with 1) the most reliable Iridium and GSM connectivity platform; 2) near real time, cost effective fleet management services; and 3) stand alone manufacturing and development capabilities compatible with Brazil's vast land mass and coastline," added Demory.
Over the next year the Blue Sky Network team also plans to introduce the HawkEye6200 for the maritime market.
Denver CO (SPX) Aug 04, 2017
Preliminary construction is underway on a new, $350 million Lockheed Martin facility that will produce next-generation satellites. The new facility, located on the company's Waterton Canyon campus near Denver, is the latest step in an ongoing transformation, infused with innovation to provide future missions at reduced cost and cycle time. The new Gateway Center, slated for completion in 2 ... read more
Related Links
Blue Sky Network
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement