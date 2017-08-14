Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market



by Staff Writers



San Diego CA (SPX) Aug 14, 2017



Among the already homologated Blue Sky Network products are the portable HawkEye 7200, installed D1000 and dual-mode HawkEye PT.

Blue Sky Network, an industry leading global provider of satellite asset tracking and fleet management solutions, announced that the company's new management team, led by President Gregoire Demory, would attend the LABACE trade show August 15th to 17th in Sao Paulo. LABACE is Latin America's largest, and the world's second largest, business aviation trade show.

"Our new management and sales team looks forward to introducing Blue Sky Network's new products and services to the vibrant Brazilian aviation community," said Demory.

"Thanks to our Tier 1 partnership with Iridium Communications we bring a unique set of cloud-based portable satellite tracking solutions to the growing Brazilian market, many of which have already been homologated-by Anatel, the Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency."

The products offer best-in-class solutions in the market and are fully compatible with the advanced SkyRouter 3 monitoring and analytics platform - widely regarded as the most intelligent fleet management tool in the industry.

"Blue Sky Network has long been in the forefront of the Latin American satellite technology market and now we are in a position to provide our Brazilian customers with 1) the most reliable Iridium and GSM connectivity platform; 2) near real time, cost effective fleet management services; and 3) stand alone manufacturing and development capabilities compatible with Brazil's vast land mass and coastline," added Demory.

Over the next year the Blue Sky Network team also plans to introduce the HawkEye6200 for the maritime market.

