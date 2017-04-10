BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science



Colorado Springs CO (Sputnik) Apr 10, 2017



Secretary-General of China's National Space Administration Yulong Tian said that the BRICS countries are interested in broadening the space cooperation to space science mission and telecommunication

"I think BRICS countries constellation is only the beginning. That's the foundation of cooperation that we established mechanism," Tian said on Wednesday.

"In the future we want to expand to space science mission, to telecommunication and even navigation system cooperation."

Last year, Director General of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Igor Komarov announced that BRICS states agreed to create a joint satellite constellation for Earth remote sensing.

BRICS is an association of five developing economies - Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa - which comprises over one third of the world's population. The five nations have a combined nominal GDP equivalent to approximately 20 percent of gross world product.

Source: Sputnik News

