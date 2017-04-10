Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science
 by Staff Writers
 Colorado Springs CO (Sputnik) Apr 10, 2017


File image.

Secretary-General of China's National Space Administration Yulong Tian said that the BRICS countries are interested in broadening the space cooperation to space science mission and telecommunication

The BRICS countries are interested in broadening the space cooperation to space science mission and telecommunication, Secretary-General of China's National Space Administration Yulong Tian told Sputnik.

"I think BRICS countries constellation is only the beginning. That's the foundation of cooperation that we established mechanism," Tian said on Wednesday.

"In the future we want to expand to space science mission, to telecommunication and even navigation system cooperation."

Last year, Director General of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Igor Komarov announced that BRICS states agreed to create a joint satellite constellation for Earth remote sensing.

BRICS is an association of five developing economies - Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa - which comprises over one third of the world's population. The five nations have a combined nominal GDP equivalent to approximately 20 percent of gross world product.

Source: Sputnik News

Russia probes murder of senior space official in jail
 Moscow (AFP) March 20, 2017
 Russia on Monday investigated the murder of a senior space official in a Moscow prison cell as reports emerged that he died from a deep stab wound to the throat. Vladimir Yevdokimov, a 55-year-old executive director at the Russian state space agency, died while in detention on fraud charges over his previous role at MiG aircraft company, which makes fighter jets.
