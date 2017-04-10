BRICS States Want to Expand Cooperation to Space Science

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Colorado Springs CO (Sputnik) Apr 10, 2017
Secretary-General of China's National Space Administration Yulong Tian said that the BRICS countries are interested in broadening the space cooperation to space science mission and telecommunication
The BRICS countries are interested in broadening the space cooperation to space science mission and telecommunication, Secretary-General of China's National Space Administration Yulong Tian told Sputnik.
"I think BRICS countries constellation is only the beginning. That's the foundation of cooperation that we established mechanism," Tian said on Wednesday.
"In the future we want to expand to space science mission, to telecommunication and even navigation system cooperation."
Last year, Director General of the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Igor Komarov announced that BRICS states agreed to create a joint satellite constellation for Earth remote sensing.
BRICS is an association of five developing economies - Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa - which comprises over one third of the world's population. The five nations have a combined nominal GDP equivalent to approximately 20 percent of gross world product.
Source: Sputnik News
Moscow (AFP) March 20, 2017
Russia on Monday investigated the murder of a senior space official in a Moscow prison cell as reports emerged that he died from a deep stab wound to the throat. Vladimir Yevdokimov, a 55-year-old executive director at the Russian state space agency, died while in detention on fraud charges over his previous role at MiG aircraft company, which makes fighter jets. A law enforcement source ... read more
Related Links
Roscosmos
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement