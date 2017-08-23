BAE taps Harris Corporation for antennas on U.S. Air Force aircraft

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017
Harris Corporation's phased array antennas are being supplied to BAE Systems to help protect the U.S. Air Force's AC/MC-130J aircraft from electronic warfare threats.
The antennas will offer transmit capability for BAE's electronic counter-measures system on the aircraft, which are flown by U.S. Air Force Special Operations.
"Aircraft like the AC/MC-130J fly at low-altitude and spend extended periods in hostile territory, exposing special operators to a wide range of lethal threats," Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems, said in a company news release. "Harris phased array technology will ensure BAE's electronic counter-measure systems have the directional transmitting power essential for protecting aircraft and crews and bringing them home safely."
BAE awarded the contract for antennas to Harris in the fourth quarter of Harris' 2017 fiscal year.
The Florida-based company did not disclose the value of the contract or the number of units it will supply to BAE.
Washington (UPI) Aug 22, 2017
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics is receiving a $427.1 million order against an existing contract for ancillary and pilot flight equipment for F-35 Lightning II production, the Department of Defense announced on Monday. The equipment will go toward low-rate Lot 11 F-35 construction for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and foreign military participants in the program. The work will prim ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement