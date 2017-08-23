BAE taps Harris Corporation for antennas on U.S. Air Force aircraft



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017



Harris Corporation's phased array antennas are being supplied to BAE Systems to help protect the U.S. Air Force's AC/MC-130J aircraft from electronic warfare threats.

The antennas will offer transmit capability for BAE's electronic counter-measures system on the aircraft, which are flown by U.S. Air Force Special Operations.

"Aircraft like the AC/MC-130J fly at low-altitude and spend extended periods in hostile territory, exposing special operators to a wide range of lethal threats," Ed Zoiss, president of Harris Electronic Systems, said in a company news release. "Harris phased array technology will ensure BAE's electronic counter-measure systems have the directional transmitting power essential for protecting aircraft and crews and bringing them home safely."

BAE awarded the contract for antennas to Harris in the fourth quarter of Harris' 2017 fiscal year.

The Florida-based company did not disclose the value of the contract or the number of units it will supply to BAE.

