BAE, Leonardo to support threat detection for U.S. Army aircraft



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017



BAE Systems and Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on future threat detection projects for the U.S. Army's aircraft.

Under the agreement, the two companies will utilize their assets to develop a new detection platform powered by infrared technology. Officials say the pact will help the branch meet current and evolving threats for both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.

"By merging Leonardo DRS' extensive infrared sensors expertise with our proven threat warning capabilities, we're able to offer survivability solutions not available today," BAE Systems' Paul Markwardt said in a press release.

The new solution will serve as a follow-up for the existing AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System, or CMWS, the standard platform used by the Army's planes and helicopters to avoid incoming threats.

Over 2,100 CMWS systems have been installed around the globe. It has seen more than 2 million flight hours in combat environments. Leonardo representatives are confident they can offer an even more effective product alongside BAE Systems.

"We offer an extremely advanced and accurate sensor that can take BAE Systems' threat detection systems to the next level," Leonardo's Shawn Black said. "Our long-range missile launch detecting capability provides crews with increased warning time, greatly improving their ability to respond and survive -- and that is our ultimate objective."

Washington (AFP) April 17, 2017





A crewmember was killed and two others injured when a US Army helicopter crashed at a golf course in the US state of Maryland on Monday, officials said. The UH-60 Blackhawk was conducting a routine training flight when it crashed onto the golf course in St Mary's County in southern Maryland outside Washington. The military initially described the incident as a "hard landing" but photos p ... read more

Related Links

