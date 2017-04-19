BAE, Leonardo to support threat detection for U.S. Army aircraft

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Ryan Maass
Washington (UPI) Apr 19, 2017
BAE Systems and Leonardo signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on future threat detection projects for the U.S. Army's aircraft.
Under the agreement, the two companies will utilize their assets to develop a new detection platform powered by infrared technology. Officials say the pact will help the branch meet current and evolving threats for both rotary and fixed-wing aircraft.
"By merging Leonardo DRS' extensive infrared sensors expertise with our proven threat warning capabilities, we're able to offer survivability solutions not available today," BAE Systems' Paul Markwardt said in a press release.
The new solution will serve as a follow-up for the existing AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning System, or CMWS, the standard platform used by the Army's planes and helicopters to avoid incoming threats.
Over 2,100 CMWS systems have been installed around the globe. It has seen more than 2 million flight hours in combat environments. Leonardo representatives are confident they can offer an even more effective product alongside BAE Systems.
"We offer an extremely advanced and accurate sensor that can take BAE Systems' threat detection systems to the next level," Leonardo's Shawn Black said. "Our long-range missile launch detecting capability provides crews with increased warning time, greatly improving their ability to respond and survive -- and that is our ultimate objective."
Washington (AFP) April 17, 2017
A crewmember was killed and two others injured when a US Army helicopter crashed at a golf course in the US state of Maryland on Monday, officials said. The UH-60 Blackhawk was conducting a routine training flight when it crashed onto the golf course in St Mary's County in southern Maryland outside Washington. The military initially described the incident as a "hard landing" but photos p ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement