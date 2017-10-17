Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
EXO WORLDS
Astronomers find potential solution into how planets form
 by Staff Writers
 Exeter UK (SPX) Oct 17, 2017


This image shows V1247 Orionis, a young, hot star surrounded by a dynamic ring of gas and dust, known as a circumstellar disc. The disc can be seen in two parts: a clearly defined central ring of matter and a more delicate crescent structure located further out. Credit Stefan Kraus

The quest to discover how planets found in the far reaches of the universe are born has taken a new, crucial twist.

A new study by an international team of scientists, led by Stefan Kraus from the University of Exeter, has given a fascinating new insight into one of the most respected theories of how planets are formed.

Young stars start out with a massive disk of gas and dust that over time, astronomers think, either diffuses away or coalesces into planets and asteroids.

However, scientists are still searching for a complete understanding of how these early formations come together to form asteroid-sized objects. One reason has been that drag in the disk produced by surrounding gas makes the grains move inward toward the star - which can in turn deplete the disk rapidly in a process known as "radial drift."

In the new research, the team use high powered telescopes to target the star V1247 Orionis -, a young, hot star surrounded by a dynamic ring of gas and dust.

The team produced a detailed image of the star and its surrounding dust disc, shown in two parts: a clearly defined central ring of matter and a more delicate crescent structure located further out.

The region between the ring and crescent, visible as a dark strip, is thought to be caused by a young planet carving its way through the disc. As the planet moves around in its orbit, its motion creates areas of high pressure on either side of its path, similar to how a ship creates bow waves as it cuts through water.

These areas of high pressure could become protective barriers around sites of planet formation; dust particles are trapped within them for millions of years, allowing them the time and space to clump together and grow.

Professor Kraus said: "The exquisite resolution of ALMA allowed us to study the intricate structure of such a dust-trapping vortex for the first time. The crescent in the image constitutes a dust trap that formed at the outer edge of the dark strip.

"It also reveals regions of excess dust within the ring, possibly indicating a second dust trap that formed inside of the putative planet's orbit. This confirms earlier computer simulations that predicted that dust traps should form both at the outer edge and inner edge of disc gaps.

"Dust trapping is one potential solution to a major stumbling block in our theories of how planets form, which predicts that particles should drift into the central star and be destroyed before they have time to grow to planetesimal sizes."

Dust-trapping vortices and a potentially planet-triggered spiral wake in the pre-transitional disk of V1247 Orionis is published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

EXO WORLDS
The Super-Earth that Came Home for Dinner
 Pasadena CA (JPL) Oct 06, 2017
 It might be lingering bashfully on the icy outer edges of our solar system, hiding in the dark, but subtly pulling strings behind the scenes: stretching out the orbits of distant bodies, perhaps even tilting the entire solar system to one side. If a planet is there, it's extremely distant and will stay that way (with no chance - in case you're wondering - of ever colliding with Earth, or b ... read more
Related Links
 University of Exeter
 Lands Beyond Beyond - extra solar planets - news and science
Life Beyond Earth



Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EXO WORLDS
Russia launches cargo ship to space station

 US spacewalkers install 'new eyes' at space station

 NASA May Extend BEAM's Time on the International Space Station

 USNO Astronomers Measure New Distances To Nearby Stars
EXO WORLDS
First Four Space Launch System Flight Engines Ready To Rumble

 Rocket motor for Ariane 6 and Vega-C is cast for testing

 ASPIRE Successfully Launches from NASA Wallops

 RS-25 Engines Ready for Maiden Flight of NASA's Space Launch System
EXO WORLDS
What NASA's simulated missions tell us about the need for Martian law

 Debate over Mars exploration strategy heats up in astrobiology journal

 Opportunity Feeling the Chemistry

 Mimetic Martian water is under pressure
EXO WORLDS
China launches three satellites

 Mars probe to carry 13 types of payload on 2020 mission

 UN official commends China's role in space cooperation

 China's cargo spacecraft separates from Tiangong-2 space lab
EXO WORLDS
Eutelsat's Airbus-built full electric EUTELSAT 172B satellite reaches geostationary orbit

 Lockheed Martin Completes First Flexible Solar Array for LM 2100 Satellite

 SpaceX launches 10 satellites for Iridium mobile network

 GomSpace and Luxembourg to develop space activities in the Grand Duchy
EXO WORLDS
Space radiation won't stop NASA's human exploration

 Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset

 Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops
EXO WORLDS
Biomarker Found In Space Complicates Search For Life On Exoplanets

 Are Self-Replicating Starships Practical

 New telescope attachment allows ground-based observations of new worlds

 The Super-Earth that Came Home for Dinner
EXO WORLDS
Ring around a dwarf planet detected

 Helicopter test for Jupiter icy moons radar

 Solving the Mystery of Pluto's Giant Blades of Ice

 Global Aerospace Corporation to present Pluto lander concept to NASA



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement