Army taps Northrop Grumman for new radar risk reduction work

|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Dec 11, 2017
Northrop Grumman reports a U.S. Army contract to perform risk reduction for radar technology and associated mission capabilities.
The work under the contract issued by the Army's Lower Tier Program Office, or LTPO, is intended to replace the Army's 50-year-old Patriot radars.
"We are excited about this award and the overall mission capabilities we can provide the Army," Roshan Roeder, vice president for global ground-based radars at Northrop Grumman, said in a press release. "We have more than 40 years of experience in providing proven surveillance and threat engagement capabilities to more than 35 global customers."
The LTAMDS program will be the Army's first net-centric radar to be added to the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense enterprise. The enterprise is controlled by the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, also developed by Northrop Grumman, which integrates air and missile defense sensors and weapons to generate a real-time comprehensive threat picture.
Northrop Grumman said its new sensors will potentially benefit from company experience in delivering rapidly deployable ground-based radars, which includes the AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR active electronically scanned array production radar the company provides to the U.S. Marine Corps.
Moorestown NJ (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
Lockheed Martin completed a rigorous Critical Design Review (CDR) on Sept. 28 with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), demonstrating compliance to all technical performance measures and requirements. The radar system will support a layered ballistic missile defense strategy to protect the U.S. homeland from ballistic missile attacks. The MDA awa ... read more
Related Links
Space Technology News - Applications and Research
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement