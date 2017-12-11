Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
TECH SPACE
Army taps Northrop Grumman for new radar risk reduction work
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Dec 11, 2017


Northrop Grumman reports a U.S. Army contract to perform risk reduction for radar technology and associated mission capabilities.

The work under the contract issued by the Army's Lower Tier Program Office, or LTPO, is intended to replace the Army's 50-year-old Patriot radars.

"We are excited about this award and the overall mission capabilities we can provide the Army," Roshan Roeder, vice president for global ground-based radars at Northrop Grumman, said in a press release. "We have more than 40 years of experience in providing proven surveillance and threat engagement capabilities to more than 35 global customers."

The LTAMDS program will be the Army's first net-centric radar to be added to the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense enterprise. The enterprise is controlled by the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, also developed by Northrop Grumman, which integrates air and missile defense sensors and weapons to generate a real-time comprehensive threat picture.

Northrop Grumman said its new sensors will potentially benefit from company experience in delivering rapidly deployable ground-based radars, which includes the AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR active electronically scanned array production radar the company provides to the U.S. Marine Corps.

TECH SPACE
Lockheed Martin Achieves Long Range Discrimination Radar Critical Design Review On-Schedule
 Moorestown NJ (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
 Lockheed Martin completed a rigorous Critical Design Review (CDR) on Sept. 28 with the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) for the Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), demonstrating compliance to all technical performance measures and requirements. The radar system will support a layered ballistic missile defense strategy to protect the U.S. homeland from ballistic missile attacks. The MDA awa ... read more
Related Links
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
Tech titans ramp up tools to win over children

 Aerospace and Mitchell Institute release new report on policy needs for space operations

 UAE launches programme to send astronauts into space

 China pushed global patent filings to record high in 2016: UN
TECH SPACE
SpaceX's Elon Musk to launch his own car into deep space

 ISRO eyes one rocket launch a month in 2018

 Russia to build launch pad for super heavy-lift carrier by 2028

 Flat-Earther's self-launch plan hits a snag
TECH SPACE
EU exempts fuel for ExoMars mission from Russian sanctions

 Mars Rover Team's Tilted Winter Strategy Works

 Brown: Clay on Mars May Have Formed in Primordial Steam Bath

 Winter wanderings put Opportunity at 28 Miles on the odometer
TECH SPACE
Nation 'leads world' in remote sensing technology

 China plans for nuclear-powered interplanetary capacity by 2040

 China plans first sea based launch by 2018

 China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020
TECH SPACE
New business incubators will help space industry grow

 Regulation and compliance for nontraditional space missions

 Orbital ATK purchase by Northrop Grumman approved by shareholders

 UK space launch program receives funding boost from Westminster
TECH SPACE
Russia says 'satellite' could have caused radioactive pollution

 NASA Selects Three Companies to Develop 'FabLab' Prototypes

 US has lost dominance in highly intense, ultrafast laser technology to Europe and Asia

 Army taps Northrop Grumman for new radar risk reduction work
TECH SPACE
Two Super-Earths around red dwarf K2-18

 A New Spin to Solving Mystery of Stellar Companions

 The CHEOPS scientific instrument is complete

 Discovery about rare nitrogen molecules offers clues to makeup of life-supporting planets
TECH SPACE
Wrapping up 2017 one year out from MU69

 Jupiter Blues

 Research bolsters possibility of plate tectonics on Europa

 Pluto's hydrocarbon haze keeps dwarf planet colder than expected



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement