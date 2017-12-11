Army taps Northrop Grumman for new radar risk reduction work



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Dec 11, 2017



Northrop Grumman reports a U.S. Army contract to perform risk reduction for radar technology and associated mission capabilities.

The work under the contract issued by the Army's Lower Tier Program Office, or LTPO, is intended to replace the Army's 50-year-old Patriot radars.

"We are excited about this award and the overall mission capabilities we can provide the Army," Roshan Roeder, vice president for global ground-based radars at Northrop Grumman, said in a press release. "We have more than 40 years of experience in providing proven surveillance and threat engagement capabilities to more than 35 global customers."

The LTAMDS program will be the Army's first net-centric radar to be added to the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense enterprise. The enterprise is controlled by the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, also developed by Northrop Grumman, which integrates air and missile defense sensors and weapons to generate a real-time comprehensive threat picture.

Northrop Grumman said its new sensors will potentially benefit from company experience in delivering rapidly deployable ground-based radars, which includes the AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR active electronically scanned array production radar the company provides to the U.S. Marine Corps.

