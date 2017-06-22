Arianespace to orbit Airbus' upcoming constellation of observation satellites

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Paris (SPX) Jun 22, 2017
Airbus Defence and Space and Arianespace has announced the signature of the launch services contract for the next generation of very-high-resolution optical observation satellites. Two VEGA C launchers will orbit the four satellites in this constellation from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana, as from mid-2020. By delivering images of each point on the globe several times a day, these extremely-agile optical satellites will keep a close watch on our constantly-changing planet.
Airbus Defence and Space is the first commercial customer for the upcoming VEGA C launcher. This enhanced version of the VEGA lightweight vehicle, which continues its brilliant career with nine successful launches out of nine, is now under development with a first flight slated for mid-2019. Through this launch services contract, the higher-performance VEGA C version demonstrates that it provides a perfect launch solution for even the most advanced Earth observation satellites.
Above all, the contract reflects the continued confidence of Airbus Defence and Space, which was the first commercial customer for the original VEGA version in May 2013, with the launch of the VNREDSat-1 satellite for Vietnam. Since then, Airbus Defence and Space has chosen Arianespace for many other VEGA missions.
"We fully trust Arianespace to orbit our new constellation, which will bolster our service offering and expand our range of services," said Francois Lombard, head of the Intelligence Business Cluster at Airbus Defence and Space.
"Along with a new-generation ground segment offering multi-mission and massive image processing capacity, our constellation will greatly expand access to higher-precision and more detailed images of Earth."
"Arianespace is extremely proud to have won this first launch contract for the upcoming VEGA C launcher from our long-standing customer and partner, Airbus Defence and Space," said Chief Executive Officer Stephane Israel.
"We are highly honored by this expression of trust from Airbus Defence and Space. We also are delighted to kick off the VEGA C's commercial career with a contract reflecting Europe's continued leadership in very-high-resolution optical observation systems.
"This contract also is the latest mark of recognition of the quality and reliability of Arianespace's family of launchers. Our permanent commitment is our customer's satisfaction."
Paris (ESA) Jun 05, 2017
The Ariane 5 rocket, operated by Arianespace, has carried its heaviest telecommunications payload ever to deliver the ViaSat-2 and Eutelsat-172B satellites into their planned orbits. Liftoff came at 23:45 GMT (20:45 local time, 01:45 CEST on 2 June) last night from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on a mission lasting about 41 minutes. ViaSat-2, with a launch mass of 6418 ... read more
Related Links
Arianespace
Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement