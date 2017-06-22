Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Arianespace to orbit Airbus' upcoming constellation of observation satellites
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (SPX) Jun 22, 2017


File image.

Airbus Defence and Space and Arianespace has announced the signature of the launch services contract for the next generation of very-high-resolution optical observation satellites. Two VEGA C launchers will orbit the four satellites in this constellation from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana, as from mid-2020. By delivering images of each point on the globe several times a day, these extremely-agile optical satellites will keep a close watch on our constantly-changing planet.

Airbus Defence and Space is the first commercial customer for the upcoming VEGA C launcher. This enhanced version of the VEGA lightweight vehicle, which continues its brilliant career with nine successful launches out of nine, is now under development with a first flight slated for mid-2019. Through this launch services contract, the higher-performance VEGA C version demonstrates that it provides a perfect launch solution for even the most advanced Earth observation satellites.

Above all, the contract reflects the continued confidence of Airbus Defence and Space, which was the first commercial customer for the original VEGA version in May 2013, with the launch of the VNREDSat-1 satellite for Vietnam. Since then, Airbus Defence and Space has chosen Arianespace for many other VEGA missions.

"We fully trust Arianespace to orbit our new constellation, which will bolster our service offering and expand our range of services," said Francois Lombard, head of the Intelligence Business Cluster at Airbus Defence and Space.

"Along with a new-generation ground segment offering multi-mission and massive image processing capacity, our constellation will greatly expand access to higher-precision and more detailed images of Earth."

"Arianespace is extremely proud to have won this first launch contract for the upcoming VEGA C launcher from our long-standing customer and partner, Airbus Defence and Space," said Chief Executive Officer Stephane Israel.

"We are highly honored by this expression of trust from Airbus Defence and Space. We also are delighted to kick off the VEGA C's commercial career with a contract reflecting Europe's continued leadership in very-high-resolution optical observation systems.

"This contract also is the latest mark of recognition of the quality and reliability of Arianespace's family of launchers. Our permanent commitment is our customer's satisfaction."

Ariane 5 launches its heaviest telecom payload
 Paris (ESA) Jun 05, 2017
 The Ariane 5 rocket, operated by Arianespace, has carried its heaviest telecommunications payload ever to deliver the ViaSat-2 and Eutelsat-172B satellites into their planned orbits. Liftoff came at 23:45 GMT (20:45 local time, 01:45 CEST on 2 June) last night from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on a mission lasting about 41 minutes. ViaSat-2, with a launch mass of 6418 ... read more
