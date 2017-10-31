Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
Arianespace to launch Embratel Star One D2
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (SPX) Oct 31, 2017


Brazilian operator Embratel Star One and U.S. satellite manufacturer SSL (Space Systems Loral) have chosen Arianespace to launch the Embratel Star One D2 satellite.

Arianespace reports the signature of a launch contract for the Embratel Star One D2 satellite for Brazilian operator Embratel Star One, a subsidiary of Embratel. It will be launched in 2019 by an Ariane 5 rocket from the Guiana Space Center, Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana.

Embratel Star One D2 will be positioned in geostationary orbit at 70 deg. West. Equipped with Ku-, Ka-, C- and X-band transponders, the satellite will deliver telecommunications and direct-to-home TV broadcast services in South America and North America.

12th launch contract with Embratel Star One
 Embratel Star One D2 marks the 12th time that an Embratel Star One satellite has been booked for an Ariane launch, following seven Brasilsat satellites as well as the Embratel Star One C1, C2, C3, C4 and Embratel Star One D1 spacecraft. Built by SSL in Palo Alto, California using an SSL 1300 platform, Embratel Star One D2 will weigh 6,200 kg. at launch.

Embratel Star One is the largest satellite operator for Brazil and Latin America.

This latest contract confirms Arianespace's leadership in the Brazilian market and its position as the global benchmark in launch services. Eleven satellites already have been successfully launched for Embratel Star One. This 12th contract confirms the excellent relationship between Arianespace and Brazil.

"The trust of Embratel Star One, for which we have launched all satellites since 1985, is felt as a profound recognition of the reliability and the excellency of Arianespace's heavy-weight launch service solutions, today with Ariane 5, and tomorrow with Ariane 6."

Arianespace to launch Inmarsat's fifth Global Xpress satellite
 Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Oct 30, 2017
 Arianespace and Inmarsat have announced the signature of the launch contract for Inmarsat's Global Xpress-5 (GX-5) very high throughput communications satellite. The satellite will be orbited by an Ariane 5 heavy-lift launcher from the Guiana Space Center, Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana (South America) during the second half of 2019. A very high throughput satellite (V-H ... read more
