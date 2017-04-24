Arianespace, Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT sign a new Launch Services Agreement, for Horizons 3e



by Staff Writers



Tokyo, Japan (SPX) Apr 24, 2017



"Horizons 3e is a significant project for both Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT. It will lead to the expansion of our next-generation business in Asia and the Pacific," said Koki Koyama, Director of the Board and Senior Managing Executive Officer of SKY Perfect JSAT.

Arianespace has announced that it will launch Horizons 3e, a satellite belonging to the Horizons joint venture owned by Intelsat (NYSE: I) and SKY Perfect JSAT. Arianespace will orbit this Boeing-built payload in the launch period starting late 2018 on an Ariane 5 from the Guiana Space Center in French Guiana.

Horizons 3e will complete Intelsat's global EpicNG network. The high-throughput satellite's C-band and Ku-band transponders will provide 22 Gbps+ in growth capacity for aeronautical and maritime mobility applications spanning from Asia and the Pacific to North America.

Horizons 3e is also expected to support further development of specialty networks for governments. The spacecraft will weigh 6,500 kg. at liftoff.

"Arianespace is extremely proud that Intelsat and SKY Perfect JSAT is entrusting us with yet another satellite. We are delighted to be working with these two great leaders, who have always placed their trust in Arianespace", said Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel.

"It is a special honor to be able to announce this contract during our annual Japan Week activities in Tokyo."

"Horizons 3e will complete the Intelsat EpicNG network, creating a global footprint and enabling high throughput services for our cruise, aeronautical and broadband customers in the Asia-Pacific region. It is only natural that we would entrust this important launch to our reliable partner, Arianespace", added Ken Lee, Senior Vice President Space Systems at Intelsat.

"We are grateful to work once again with our good partner Arianespace and thus ensure the launch period to start the services as soon as practicable."

