Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
Ariane 5 rocket aborts Guiana lift-off in final seconds
 by Staff Writers
 Cayenne (AFP) Sept 6, 2017


An Ariane 5 rocket carrying two commercial satellites aborted its launch in the final countdown as the main engine was being ignited for lift-off Tuesday from the Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana.

"In the last seconds of Ariane Flight VA239 launch countdown as the Vulcain cryogenic main stage engine was being ignited, the checkout process detected an anomaly on the launcher, interrupting the final countdown," operator Arianespace said in a statement.

"The Ariane 5 launcher and payload Intelsat 37e and BSAT-4a immediately switched to a safe mode. Data analysis is underway to determine the cause of the anomaly."

Arianespace said it would set a new launch date as soon as possible.

It was to have been the fifth Ariane 5 rocket launch this year and the ninth by Arianespace.

An Ariane 5 lift-off was last aborted at main engine ignition in March 2011.

Intelsat 37e is a high-speed satellite built by Boeing that will offer high-performance telecoms services while BSAT-4a is a satellite for Japan's Broadcasting Satellite System Corp.

ff/bd/mtp/sls

BOEING

ROCKET SCIENCE
Vega to launch two Earth Observation Satellites for Italy, Israel and France
 Kourou, French Guiana (ESA) Jul 26, 2017
 For its eighth launch of the year, and the 10th Vega mission since this launcher began its career at the Guiana Space Center in 2012, Arianespace will orbit two Earth observation satellites for civil and military applications: OPTSAT-3000 for the Italian Ministry of Defence; and Venus, a mission of the Israel Space Agency (ISA) - a government body sponsored by the country's Ministry of Science a ... read more
Related Links
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
Trump names former Navy aviator to head NASA

 NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 The wackiest innovations at Berlin's IFA 2017

 'Gifted' high-tech takes spotlight at Berlin's IFA fair
ROCKET SCIENCE
ISRO suspects pyro elements failed to separate rocket's heat shield

 Ariane 5 rocket aborts Guiana lift-off in final seconds

 Pentagon Will Have to Rely on Russian Rocket Engines Until Mid-2020s

 SpaceX tests first stage of 'world's most powerful rocket'
ROCKET SCIENCE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
ROCKET SCIENCE
China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together
ROCKET SCIENCE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
ROCKET SCIENCE
Van Allen probes survive extreme radiation five years on

 New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma treatment for leather products

 Bit data goes anti-skyrmions
ROCKET SCIENCE
X-ray footprinting solves mystery of metal-breathing protein

 A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star
ROCKET SCIENCE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Scientists probe Neptune's depths to reveal secrets of icy planets



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement