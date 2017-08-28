Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















ROCKET SCIENCE
ArianeGroup to supply from Boeing satellite with new generation of electric propulsion
 by Staff Writers
 Paris (SPX) Sep 14, 2017


File image.

Boeing and the Orbital Propulsion section of ArianeGroup are jointly developing a next-generation ion propulsion system based on the dual-mode Radio Frequency Ion Thruster (RIT) 2X subsystem.

Germany via DLR's Space Administration and Spain via CDTI (Spanish Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology) are supporting the development through their respective contributions to the European Space Agency (ESA) "ARTES" (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems) programme as well as the German national space program. The joint activity is combining Boeing's long-lasting operational heritage and ArianeGroup's expertise in RIT thruster technology design and development.

Thanks to its high-thrust mode for orbit-raising operations, the RIT thruster system will enable Boeing to increase payload mass while reducing time-to-orbit on its satellites. Boeing is using its experience in on-orbit electric propulsion operations to update its satellite architectures for integration of the advanced RIT propulsion system.

The RIT 2X subsystem comprises the thruster itself, a high-power processing unit and a radio frequency generator. The subsystem successfully passed its preliminary design review milestone in mid-2016 and is moving towards a critical design review.

"This new electrical propulsion product will extend ArianeGroup's product portfolio of highly-reliable satellite propulsion solutions and will underline our role as a 'one-stop-shop' provider for propulsion components, complete propulsion subsystems and associated launch services for satellite primes worldwide," explained Josef Koecher, Head of Orbital Propulsion at ArianeGroup.

ArianeGroup's Orbital Propulsion activity, based at Lampoldshausen, in Germany, contributes its propulsion equipment and subsystem design, manufacturing and test capabilities to this development. Until now around 350 satellites have been equipped with propulsion products from Lampoldshausen, such as telecom satellites, science missions including Rosetta, the space cargo ATV and the future European Service Module for Orion.

ROCKET SCIENCE
Indian Space Agency, Israeli counterpart to formalize strategic collaborations
 New Delhi (Sputnik) Aug 28, 2017
 Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) says it is looking for greater cooperation with Israel in the field of electric propulsion system of space technology and optical communication technique. ISRO chief A.S. Kiran Kumar has said that the organization hopes to soon formalize key collaborations in space technologies with Israel Space Agency (ISA), taking forward a cooperation agreement ... read more
Related Links
 ArianeGroup
 Rocket Science News at Space-Travel.Com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ROCKET SCIENCE
NASA Offers Space Station as Catalyst for Discovery in Washington

 Voyager Spacecraft: 40 Years of Solar System Discoveries

 Trump names former Navy aviator to head NASA

 What's hot and what's not at Berlin's IFA tech fair
ROCKET SCIENCE
Arianespace announces a new contract, bringing its order book to 53 launches across three rockets

 EUMETSAT signs with Arianespace for first Metop-SG satellite launch

 MHI to launch first Inmarsat-6 satellite

 Proton-M Rocket Launches Spanish Satellite Amazonas-5 Into Orbit
ROCKET SCIENCE
For Moratorium on Sending Commands to Mars, Blame the Sun

 Tributes to wetter times on Mars

 Opportunity will spend three weeks at current location due to Solar Conjunction

 Curiosity Mars Rover Begins Study of Ridge Destination
ROCKET SCIENCE
China, Russia to Have Smooth Space Cooperation, Says Expert

 Kuaizhou-11 to send six satellites into space

 Russia, China May Sign 5-Year Agreement on Joint Space Exploration

 ESA and Chinese astronauts train together
ROCKET SCIENCE
ASTROSCALE Raises a Total of $25 Million in Series C Led by Private Companies

 LISA Pathfinder: bake, rattle and roll

 Bids for government funding prove strong interest in LaunchUK

 Blue Sky Network Reaffirms Commitment to Brazilian Market
ROCKET SCIENCE
Ultrathin spacecraft will collect, deposit orbital debris

 192 Indian space objects currently in orbit

 New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality
ROCKET SCIENCE
A New Search for Extrasolar Planets from the Arecibo Observatory

 Gulf of Mexico tube worm is one of the longest-living animals in the world

 Molecular Outflow Launched Beyond Disk Around Young Star

 Climate change for aliens
ROCKET SCIENCE
New Horizons Video Soars over Pluto's Majestic Mountains and Icy Plains

 Juno spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

 New evidence in support of the Planet Nine hypothesis

 Juno Scientists Prepare for Seventh Science Pass of Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement