Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Airbus to develop payload for first Franco-German Earth observation satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Ottobrunn, Germany (SPX) Feb 22, 2017


Satellite, seen with +X+Y orientation on blue Earth background, with incident Lidar beam. For a larger version of this image please go here. Watch a video on the technology here.

Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Space Administration at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) to develop and build all components of the German contribution to the German-French Earth observation mission MERLIN.

The German Aerospace Center and the French space agency Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales (CNES) are jointly developing this challenging mission on behalf of the French and German governments. With this step, Europe's two largest space-faring nations have resolved to seek a deeper understanding of the mechanisms that influence Earth's climate.

As the industrial prime contractor on the German side, Airbus in Ottobrunn, near Munich, was commissioned by DLR to develop the payload and the payload ground segment. As the industrial prime contractor for CNES, Airbus in Toulouse is responsible for the overall system, the satellite platform and integration of the instrument.

"By developing MERLIN through DLR and CNES, France and Germany are making an important contribution to better understanding the causes of climate change," said Dr Michael Menking, Head of Earth Observation, Navigation and Science at Airbus Defence and Space.

Starting in 2021, MERLIN (MEthane Remote sensing LIdar missioN) will deploy a LIDAR (Light Detecting and Ranging) instrument to monitor the methane content in Earth's atmosphere from an altitude of around 500 kilometres, and additionally make possible the first-ever global map of concentrations of this critical greenhouse gas.

Highly precise global measurement and mapping of methane concentrations in the atmosphere is only possible from space, as it requires continuous, large-area observation. Key areas such as tropical wetlands, rain forests and sub-Arctic regions are extremely difficult to survey without satellites.

To date, the methane concentration in the atmosphere has been measured from Earth observation satellites that use solely "passive" instruments. These utilise the sunlight scattered by the Earth's surface to determine the content of trace gases (such as methane) in the atmosphere. They depend on daylight and only produce optimum results when skies are clear.

The MERLIN mission will be the first to use an "active" LIDAR instrument developed in Germany. It is equipped with an on-board light source (the laser) and can thus measure at night and even through thin cirrus clouds.

The instrument emits two short light pulses at two slightly different wavelengths. As one wavelength is absorbed by the methane and the other is not, this difference between the two back-scattered signals can be measured and the methane concentration can be determined with unprecedented precision.

With the aid of data on wind speeds and directions, scientists around the world will be able to convert these values into global methane flow maps and determine the actual regional effects of methane. A better understanding of the global methane cycle is urgently needed in order to reliably predict changes in climate and pursue effective climate protection.

Merlin at CNES


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Airbus Defence and Space
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
EARTH OBSERVATION
Earth Science on the Space Station continues to grow
 Greenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 17, 2017
 The number of instruments on the International Space Station dedicated to observing Earth to increase our understanding of our home planet continues to grow. Two new instruments are scheduled to make their way to the station Feb. 18 on the SpaceX Dragon capsule. The Stratospheric Aerosol and Gas Experiment (SAGE) III instrument will monitor the condition of the ozone layer, which covers an ... read more

EARTH OBSERVATION
Art and space enter a new dimension

 Mystery surrounds return of Pentagon's secretive X-37B spaceplane

 Air Force doctor solves NASA's poop problem

 Cabbage Patch: 5th crop harvested aboard Space Station
EARTH OBSERVATION
India to join elite rocket club after successful tests for 4-ton class satellite

 SpaceX blasts off cargo from historic NASA launchpad

 The Unique Triumph of PSLV-C37

 SpaceX aborts launch after 'odd' rocket engine behavior
EARTH OBSERVATION
Researchers pinpoint watery past on Mars

 Scientists say Mars valley was flooded with water not long ago

 Opportunity leaving crater rim for the Plains of Meridiani

 Opportunity passes 44 kilometers of surface travel after 13 years
EARTH OBSERVATION
China to launch first high-throughput communications satellite in April

 Chinese cargo spacecraft set for liftoff in April

 China looks to Mars, Jupiter exploration

 China's first cargo spacecraft to leave factory
EARTH OBSERVATION
Iridium Announces Target Date for Second Launch of Iridium NEXT

 Italy, Russia working closely on Mars exploration, Earth monitoring satellites

 NASA seeks partnerships with US companies to advance commercial space technologies

 A New Space Paradigm
EARTH OBSERVATION
Record-breaking material that contracts when heated

 ESA's six-legged Suntracker flying on a Dragon

 Sky and Space signs agreement with US Department of Defence

 Curtiss-Wright offers COTS Module for measuring microgravity acceleration
EARTH OBSERVATION
Hunting for runaway worlds

 NASA to host news conference on discovery beyond our solar system

 60,000-year-old microbes found in Mexican mine: NASA scientist

 Exoplanetary moons formed by giant impacts could be detected by Kepler
EARTH OBSERVATION
Juno to remain in current orbit at Jupiter

 NASA receives science report on Europa lander concept

 New Horizons Refines Course for Next Flyby

 It's Never 'Groundhog Day' at Jupiter



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement