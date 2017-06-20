Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EARTH OBSERVATION
Airbus celebrates 10 years of precision and reliability of TerraSAR-X satellite
 by Staff Writers
 Friedrichshafen, Germany (SPX) Jun 20, 2017


Airbus Defence and Space is working on the next generation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites as a follow-on mission to TerraSAR-X and TanDEM-X from 2022.

Designed to operate for five years, Airbus's Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite TerraSAR-X has achieved ten years of flawless operations in orbit providing high-resolution radar images in all weather conditions 24 hours a day.

Developed and constructed by Airbus Defence and Space teams from Friedrichshafen for the German Aerospace Centre (DLR), the satellite orbits at a height of 514 km and provides radar imagery to a wide variety of scientific and commercial users.

"TerraSAR-X has not only achieved double its service life, having orbited the Earth 55,459 times and travelled 2.4 billion kilometres, all while boasting 99.9 percent availability, it has also delivered an outstanding performance", said Eckard Settelmeyer, Head of Earth Observation, Navigation and Science at Airbus in Germany. "TerraSAR-X is in such a good condition that a current assessment indicates it can be operated for a few more years in space until a follow-on system is in place."

"TerraSAR-X features a unique geometric accuracy," said Francois Lombard, Head of the Intelligence Business Cluster at Airbus Defence and Space. "With six imaging modes, it offers flexible coverage and resolutions ranging from 0.25m to 40m, and answers the needs of a wide range of domains, like engineering companies to ensure the safe operation of large construction projects, oil and gas enterprises to monitor their production, or Intelligence and Security agencies for targeted surveillance and detailed change detection."

Since the launch of its almost identical twin TanDEM-X in 2010, both satellites have been flying in formation with the distance between them only a few hundred metres. They have acquired a huge amount of data which provides the basis for the new standard of global elevation models, WorldDEM, covering the entire Earth's.

TerraSAR-X and TanDEM-X offer high acquisition frequency, regardless of area of interest or weather conditions, which is crucial for natural or man-made disasters, where reactive mapping is needed to support rescue planning.

Following the launch of the PAZ satellite at the end of this year on the same orbit, the three satellites will be operated in a constellation to deliver even more optimized revisit time, increased coverage and improved services.

Airbus Defence and Space is working on the next generation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites as a follow-on mission to TerraSAR-X and TanDEM-X from 2022.

EARTH OBSERVATION
NASA satellites image, measure Florida's extreme rainfall
 Washington (UPI) Jun 8, 2017
 New satellite images from the Global Precipitation Measurement mission offers a visualization of the extreme rainfall that has accumulated in Florida over the past week. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and Japan's space agency JAXA. It consists of a GPM core observatory satellite and a constellation of cooperating probes. As the GPM core observatory satellite passed above Sou ... read more
Related Links
 TerraSAR-X satellite at Airbus DS
 Earth Observation News - Suppiliers, Technology and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EARTH OBSERVATION
Russia launches space freighter to ISS

 Bread Me Up, Scotty: Crumb-Free Pastries Coming to the ISS

 Plants to feed Earth and beyond

 Orion Kicks Off Summer with Series of Safety Tests
EARTH OBSERVATION
Kazakh man dies in fire after Russian rocket launch

 NASA and Industry Team Successfully Test Orion Launch Abort Motor

 Launch Vehicle Rocket Engines

 India's Kerosene-Based Semi-Cryogenic Engine to Be Flight Test Ready by 2021
EARTH OBSERVATION
Martian Crater Provides Reminder of Apollo Moonwalk

 MAVEN's top 10 discoveries at Mars

 Russian Institute to Start Long-Haul Mars Mission Simulations in November

 Opportunity collecting panoramas of high-value targets at Endeavour Crater
EARTH OBSERVATION
China to launch four more probes before 2021

 China launches remote-sensing micro-nano satellites

 Commsat aims high with satellite system launch

 Moon or Mars - humanity's next stop
EARTH OBSERVATION
Trudeau under pressure to reject China bid for satellite firm

 Jumpstart goes into alliance with major aerospace and defence group ADS

 Thomas Pesquet returns to Earth

 Propose a course idea for the CU space minor
EARTH OBSERVATION
Changing the color of laser light on the femtosecond time scale

 Researchers create 3-D printed tensegrity objects capable of dramatic shape change

 New form of carbon that's hard as a rock, yet elastic, like rubber

 Oyster shells inspire new method to make superstrong, flexible polymers
EARTH OBSERVATION
Astronomers Explain Formation of Seven Exoplanets Around TRAPPIST-1

 OU astrophysicist identifies composition of Earth-size planets in TRAPPIST-1 system

 Flares May Threaten Planet Habitability Near Red Dwarfs

 The Art of Exoplanets
EARTH OBSERVATION
New Horizons Team Digs into New Data on Next Flyby Target

 A whole new Jupiter with first science results from Juno

 First results from Juno show cyclones and massive magnetism

 Jupiters complex transient auroras



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement