Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















TECH SPACE
"Airbus Friedrichshafen: new satellite hub lays groundwork for the future"
 by Staff Writers
 Friedrichshafen, Germany (SPX) May 16, 2017


illustration only

With the ceremonial laying of the foundation stone for the new Integrated Technology Centre (ITC), Airbus marks the commencement of the intensive construction phase for its new euro 43 million satellite hub. The ultra-modern building, for the development and integration of satellites, will enable the Friedrichshafen site to handle future satellite requirements.

The ITC, featuring complex technology and equipment, that are unique in Europe, enables various clean room classes in the central integration hall and is set to be built in record time. Plans call for the structure to be "enclosed" and interior work to begin in just six months.

The centre is to begin operations in late summer 2018, and at full capacity up to eight large satellites will be able to be integrated simultaneously.

At the heart of the four-storey Integrated Technology Centre, which will have a partial basement and a footprint of 4,250 m2, is a central clean room for the development and construction of satellites.

With dimensions of around 70 x 60 metres and a roof height of 20 metres, the building will expand the site's current satellite integration capabilities. The new 'dual' complex enables more efficient and cost-effective project execution and, in addition to leading-edge technology, also offers new possibilities for acquiring future space projects.

Over 2,000 m2 in size, the central integration hall of the new structure enables the simultaneous construction of up to eight large satellites and integration of complex subsystems and payloads. This area can be operated in clean room classes ISO 5 to ISO 8 without the need for partitioning into separate rooms that is otherwise standard procedure.

The two other wings of the building provide a further 1,000 m2 of integration and laboratory space for component manufacturing, and include a large visitor area and technical areas. The transitional area to the existing integration building will contain material and employee airlocks as well as goods receipt control.

The sophisticated, high-tech ventilation system of the building, unique in Europe, will enable particle reduction and help to prevent molecular contamination. The unique configuration of the ventilation system cuts operating costs by up to 70 percent compared to conventional system technology and enables clean room classes to be flexibly configured within the available space.

TECH SPACE
Ground Control Satellite Dish Arrives at University of Leicester
 Leicester UK (SPX) May 03, 2017
 Scientists at the University of Leicester are a step closer to controlling their own satellite missions now that a new satellite ground station dish has been installed on campus. The University oversaw the visually impressive installation of a satellite ground station, a facility which orbiting spacecraft use to transmit their data back to Earth, on the roof of its Physics and Astronomy Building ... read more
Related Links
 Airbus Defence and Space
 Space Technology News - Applications and Research
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

TECH SPACE
'Awesomesauce,' proclaims US astronaut on historic spacewalk

 Six-legged livestock - sustainable food production

 External commercial ISS platform starts second mission

 NASA Receives Proposals for Future Solar System Mission
TECH SPACE
SpaceX launches Inmarsat communications satellite

 Testing Prepares NASA's Space Launch System for Liftoff

 N. Korea's 'new missile' has unprecedented range: experts

 NASA Affirms Plan for First Mission of SLS, Orion
TECH SPACE
Opportunity Reaches 'Perseverance Valley'

 Ancient Mars impacts created tornado-like winds that scoured surface

 Mars Rover Opportunity Begins Study of Valley's Origin

 Seasonal Flows in Valles Marineris
TECH SPACE
A cabin on the moon? China hones the lunar lifestyle

 China tests 'Lunar Palace' as it eyes moon mission

 China to conduct several manned space flights around 2020

 Reach for the Stars: China Plans to Ramp Up Space Flight Activity
TECH SPACE
Allied Minds' portfolio company BridgeSat raises $6 million in Series A financing

 AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness

 Blue Sky Network Targets Key Markets For Iridium SATCOM Solutions

 How Outsourcing Your Satellite Related Services Saves You Time and Money
TECH SPACE
"Airbus Friedrichshafen: new satellite hub lays groundwork for the future"

 Physics may bring faster solutions for tough computational problems

 A bath for precision printing of 3-D silicone structures

 Physical keyboards make virtual reality typing easier
TECH SPACE
'Warm Neptune' Has Unexpectedly Primitive Atmosphere

 Astrophysicists find that planetary harmonies around TRAPPIST-1 save it from destruction

 Two Webb instruments well suited for detecting exoplanet atmospheres

 Variable Winds on Hot Giant Exoplanet Help Study of Magnetic Field
TECH SPACE
Waves of lava seen in Io's largest volcanic crater

 Not So Great Anymore: Jupiter's Red Spot Shrinks to Smallest Size Ever

 The PI's Perspective: No Sleeping Back on Earth!

 ALMA investigates 'DeeDee,' a distant, dim member of our solar system



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement