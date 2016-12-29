Europe and Russia looking at Space Tug Project

|
by Staff Writers
Moscow (Sputnik) Dec 29, 2016
Europe's largest aerospace group Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) plans to help the Russian Rocket and Space Corporation (RSC) Energia in the practical implementation of a project to create a space tug, head of Airbus DS in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said.
According to him, the prospective space tug can be used in commercial aeronautics, and its creation could change scheme of launching, in particular, of communications satellites - the tug will take the unit to the desired point on the geostationary orbit. It can also serve as a space tanker and space garbage collector.
"We so see the possibility of collaborating on this project. I must say that for our part, we are also working on this subject, primarily using our own funds. The idea proposed by RSC Energia many years ago, and started ahead of its time, may now y finally get the long-awaited practical realization due to the emergence of new space materials and technologies," Terekhov told RIA Novosti.
RSC Energia is one of the leading space-rocket industry enterprises in Russia, and one of the developers of a full range of rocket and space technologies. France-based Airbus DS appeared in 2014 amid restructuring of the European Aeronautic Defense and Space (EADS).
EU Civil Satellite Purchases Unaffected by Anti-Russia Sanctions - Airbus DS
Brussels' purchases of components for communications satellites produced in Russia with the participation of foreign partners have not been affected by the anti-Moscow sanctions, head of Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) in Russia Vladimir Terekhov said.
"It may seem surprising, but there was never really such an issue, because the sanctions fall within the procurement of elements, which could be used in the interests of the Defense Ministry. And the purpose of satellites created with our participation is ... commercial or purely civilian. There are no new restrictions [on the purchases of the components]," Terekhov told RIA Novosti.
When asked whether Airbus DS together with its partners was planning on using Chinese-made components in the construction of satellites in Russia, Terekhov said "currently, no," however he noted there has been an improvement in their general quality.
Since 2014, relations between Russia and the European Union deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict.
Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.
Source: Sputnik News
