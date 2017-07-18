Air Force grounds C-5 Galaxy jets at Dover Air Force Base

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017
The Air Force grounded all C-5 Galaxy cargo jets operating out of Dover Air Force Base, Del., due to the second malfunction of nose landing gear in as many months.
chief of Air Mobility Command Gen. Carlton Everhart II orderedthe grounding on Monday.
"Aircrew safety is always my top priority and is taken very seriously," he said in a statement.
"We are taking the appropriate measures to properly diagnose the issue and implement a solution."
Both malfunctions occurred during landings by the C-5 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. No injuries to personnel have been reported and the extent of damage to the planes or facilities has not been released by the Department of Defense pending investigation.
Inspections and testing of landing-gear on all Dover C-5s have been ordered, but it is unclear how long the planes would remain grounded.
The C-5 Galaxy is a heavy lift cargo and transport plane and is second only to the Russian Antonov An-225 strategic airlift plane in size among military aircraft. It is capable of carrying more than 130 tons of cargo and personnel. The C-5 can lift any air-transportable vehicle in service including M1 Abrams main battle tanks armored personnel carriers and helicopters.
Eighteen C-5s operate out of Dover, forming nearly a third of the Air Force's active C-5 fleet of 56 planes. It has been in U.S. service with upgrades since 1970.
Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
CPI Aerostructures has secured a five-year contract worth $21 million to manufacture and supply fuel panel assemblies for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The contract would run from 2018 to 2022, extending CPIs production run of fuel assemblies that dates back to 2010. Under the new agreement CPI would be responsible for all assembly work and necessary supply chains. "The ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace News at SpaceMart.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement