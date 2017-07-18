Air Force grounds C-5 Galaxy jets at Dover Air Force Base



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 18, 2017



The Air Force grounded all C-5 Galaxy cargo jets operating out of Dover Air Force Base, Del., due to the second malfunction of nose landing gear in as many months.

chief of Air Mobility Command Gen. Carlton Everhart II orderedthe grounding on Monday.

"Aircrew safety is always my top priority and is taken very seriously," he said in a statement.

"We are taking the appropriate measures to properly diagnose the issue and implement a solution."

Both malfunctions occurred during landings by the C-5 at Naval Station Rota, Spain. No injuries to personnel have been reported and the extent of damage to the planes or facilities has not been released by the Department of Defense pending investigation.

Inspections and testing of landing-gear on all Dover C-5s have been ordered, but it is unclear how long the planes would remain grounded.

The C-5 Galaxy is a heavy lift cargo and transport plane and is second only to the Russian Antonov An-225 strategic airlift plane in size among military aircraft. It is capable of carrying more than 130 tons of cargo and personnel. The C-5 can lift any air-transportable vehicle in service including M1 Abrams main battle tanks armored personnel carriers and helicopters.

Eighteen C-5s operate out of Dover, forming nearly a third of the Air Force's active C-5 fleet of 56 planes. It has been in U.S. service with upgrades since 1970.

Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017





CPI Aerostructures has secured a five-year contract worth $21 million to manufacture and supply fuel panel assemblies for Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters. The contract would run from 2018 to 2022, extending CPIs production run of fuel assemblies that dates back to 2010. Under the new agreement CPI would be responsible for all assembly work and necessary supply chains. "The ... read more

Related Links

