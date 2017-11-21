Aerojet Rocketdyne Supports ULA Delta II Launch of Joint Polar Satellite System-1



by Staff Writers



Sacramento CA (SPX) Nov 21, 2017



The RS-27A and AJ10-118K engines have helped place payloads into space aboard the Delta II launch vehicle for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and commercial spacecraft missions, including the Phoenix Mars Lander, Deep Impact, Kepler, NEAR Shoemaker and the Mars Exploration Rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, as well as the U.S. Air Force Global Positioning Block IIR fleet.

Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc., a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD), helped propel the United Launch Alliance Delta II rocket, carrying the Ball Aerospace-built JPSS-1 satellite, the first of the new JPSS (Joint Polar Satellite System) constellation, into orbit for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and NASA.

The mission will provide sophisticated meteorological data and observations of atmosphere, ocean and land to help NOAA's National Weather Service improve the 3 to 7 day weather forecasts aiding emergency personnel in pre-storm preparation. JPSS-1 launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion included an RS-27A engine system and an AJ10-118K upper-stage engine.

"The RS-27A and AJ10-118K engines continue Aerojet Rocketdyne's strong legacy of placing critical satellites into orbit with 100 percent mission success," said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake. "It's an honor to know we are helping to support climate research, weather and storm prediction for civil, military and international partners. Congratulations to everyone involved."

Aerojet Rocketdyne's role in the launch began during liftoff when the RS-27A engine ignited to provide 237,000 pounds of vacuum-level thrust to launch the Delta II rocket. The RS-27 family of engines has compiled one of the most consistent and successful launch records in the history of rocketry, with 240 launches since 1974.

After separation of the first stage, the AJ10-118K upper-stage engine ignited to place the payload into orbit, providing approximately 10,000 pounds of vacuum thrust for orbital insertion. The AJ10 family of engines has provided second-stage propulsion for more than 270 Delta flights, with 100 percent mission success.

The RS-27A and AJ10-118K engines have helped place payloads into space aboard the Delta II launch vehicle for the U.S. Air Force, NASA and commercial spacecraft missions, including the Phoenix Mars Lander, Deep Impact, Kepler, NEAR Shoemaker and the Mars Exploration Rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, as well as the U.S. Air Force Global Positioning Block IIR fleet.

The JPSS next-generation polar-orbiting, non-geosynchronous satellites will circle the Earth from pole-to pole and cross the equator about 14 times per day, providing full global coverage twice a day, according to NOAA. It is a collaborative program between NOAA and NASA.

The JPSS constellation will carry a suite of sensors designed to collect measurements of atmospheric, terrestrial and ocean conditions, including clouds, rainfall, snow and ice cover, vegetation, fire location, water vapor and ozone, as well as sea and land surface temperatures.

Los Angeles (AFP) Nov 18, 2017





NASA on Saturday launched a next-generation satellite into space designed to monitor weather around the world and help improve forecasts. The satellite, called the Joint Polar Satellite System-1 (JPSS-1), is a joint venture between the US space agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which provides weather reports and forecasts. The satellite was launch ... read more

Related Links

