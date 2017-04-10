AIA report outlines policies needed to boost the US Space Industry competitiveness

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Arlington, VA (SPX) May 09, 2017
The Aerospace Industries Association, supported by research and analysis provided by the consulting firm Bryce Space and Technology, released a report highlighting the growing importance of the U.S. domestic space industry to our nation's economic vitality and security.
The report: "Engine for Growth: Analysis and Recommendations for U.S. Space Industry Competitiveness," recommends specific steps that the U.S. government should take to maximize potential for renewing American leadership in global trade and investing in infrastructure for a stronger America.
"With annual space and space-derived markets worth more than $300 billion and with new markets emerging for everything from internet communications, remote sensing, satellite servicing, transportation to space and manufacturing in space, we simply can't afford to be left behind," said AIA President and CEO David F. Melcher.
"We must take a fresh look at the policies, regulations and tax structures impacting America's commercial space leadership and take steps to assure U.S. space competitiveness."
The report expands on two key areas of AIA's advocacy, promoting both expansion of the U.S. space enterprise and space industry exports to drive national economic growth, and developing an international security cooperation framework that maximizes the American aerospace and defense industry's contributions to both the U.S. economy and global alliances.
To achieve these goals, the report provides three recommendations for strengthening U.S. Space Competitiveness:
+ "Maintain a Level Playing Field," by enacting policies, tax structures and regulations that enable a competitive U.S. space industry.
+ "Expand Space Market Opportunities," by preserving satellite spectrum to enable innovative new applications and systems and by ensuring a safe orbital operating environment through internationally accepted best practices.
+ "Prioritize Space Competitiveness," through government actions to enhance space security cooperation with U.S. allies, advocate for U.S. space companies and adequately fund national security space and NASA's space technology investments.
"Engine for Growth: Analysis and Recommendations for U.S. Space Industry Competitiveness,"
Colorado Springs CO (Sputnik) Apr 10, 2017
Secretary-General of China's National Space Administration Yulong Tian said that the BRICS countries are interested in broadening the space cooperation to space science mission and telecommunication The BRICS countries are interested in broadening the space cooperation to space science mission and telecommunication, Secretary-General of China's National Space Administration Yulong Tian tol ... read more
Related Links
Aerospace Industries Association
The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement