Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. 24/7 Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SPACEMART
100M Pound boost for UK space sector
 by Staff Writers
 Swindon, UK (SPX) Jul 12, 2017


From left: Dr Graham Turnock, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, Dr Chris Mutlow, Director of RAL Space, Dr Brian Bowsher, Chief Executive of the Science and Technology Facilities Council and Universities and Science Minister Jo Johnson on a visit to RAL Space, on the Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire, where there will be a new a National Satellite Testing Facility (NSTF).

Universities and Science Minister Jo Johnson underlined the government's commitment to the UK space sector as he visited the future site of a new 100m pounds state-of-the-art government-funded satellite facility.

The 100m pound package includes 99m pounds of Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund investment to create a National Satellite Testing Facility (NSTF) on the Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire, alongside a 4m pound investment for a new National Space Propulsion Facility to develop and test space engines at Wescott Venture Park in Buckinghamshire.

Part of the Government's Industrial Strategy, the significant funding boost will enable UK industry to competitively bid for more national and international contracts and ensure we remain a world-leader for space technologies for decades to come.

Visiting the UK Space Gateway on the Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire, where the NSTF will be based, Universities and Science Minister Jo Johnson said:

"From Cornwall to the Highlands and islands of Scotland, the UK space sector underpins industries worth more than 250 billion pounds to the UK economy, and through our Industrial Strategy we will unlock the sector's potential to grow further.

"Located in a cluster known for research excellence, these new facilities will help UK companies be more competitive in the global market for space technology and support our ambition to capture 10% of the global space market by 2030."

Due to open in early 2020, the new NSTF will be a world-class facility for the assembly, integration and testing of space instruments and satellites, positioning the UK to capitalise on the estimated 3,500 -10,000 satellites that are due to be launched by 2025. It will also facilitate the build of bigger and more technologically advanced satellites and remove the need for UK companies to use test facilities located abroad.

The NSPF will allow companies and academia to test and develop space propulsion engines, alongside a new facility for Reaction Engines where the revolutionary SABRE air-breathing rocket engine will also be tested and built.

Dr Graham Turnock, Chief Executive of the UK Space Agency, said: "This investment will enhance the capability of the UK space industry. Having access to a National Satellite Testing Facility will help companies develop and encourage new business to come the UK, while the development of new facilities at Westcott builds on what is already a world-class UK space propulsion sector."

Dr Brian Bowsher, Chief Executive of the Science and Technology Facilities Council, said: "STFC's RAL Space team has been chosen as the delivery organisation for this investment and our staff will be responsible for the definition, design, building, fit out and operation of the facility. This is fantastic recognition of the strong reputation we have in the UK and overseas as the go-to team for the assembly, integration and testing of the incredibly complex and unique engineering involved in space payloads and satellites."

SPACEMART
Boeing Streamlining Defense and Space Unit to boost competitiveness
 Arlington, VA (SPX) Jun 16, 2017
 Boeing is taking the next step in making its Defense, Space and Security (BDS) unit more globally competitive by eliminating a layer of executive oversight. "We need to be an agile organization that is more responsive to customers' needs and committed to continually improving productivity," said Defense, Space and Security President and CEO Leanne Caret. "We are fundamentally address ... read more
Related Links
 UK Space Agency
 The latest information about the Commercial Satellite Industry
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEMART
As the world embraces space, the 50 year old Outer Space Treaty needs adaptation

 Pence vows 'new era' in US space exploration, but few details

 Dutch project tests floating cities to seek more space

 Don't look down: glass bottom skywalk thrills in China
SPACEMART
Aerojet Rocketdyne tests Advanced Electric Propulsion System

 Russia to Carry Out Five Launches From Vostochny Space Center in 2018

 Spiky ferrofluid thrusters can move satellites

 After two delays, SpaceX launches broadband satellite for IntelSat
SPACEMART
Mars surface 'more uninhabitable' than thought: study

 Mars Rover Opportunity continuing science campaign at Perseverance Valley

 The Niagara Falls of Mars once flowed with lava

 Russian Devices for ExoMars Mission to Be Ready in Fall 2017
SPACEMART
China develops sea launches to boost space commerce

 Chinese Rocket Fizzles Out, Puts Other Launches on Hold

 Chinese satellite Zhongxing-9A enters preset orbit

 Chinese Space Program: From Setback, to Manned Flights, to the Moon
SPACEMART
100M Pound boost for UK space sector

 Iridium Poised to Make Global Maritime Distress and Safety System History

 HTS Capacity Lease Revenues to Reach More Than $6 Billion by 2025

 SES Transfers Capacity from AMC-9 Satellite Following Significant Anomaly
SPACEMART
Northrop Grumman awarded contracts for P-8 radar systems

 Sorting complicated knots

 Engineers find way to evaluate green roofs

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement
SPACEMART
NASA diligently tracks microbes inside the International Space Station

 Why Does Microorganism Prefer Meager Rations Over Rich Ones

 Complex Organic Molecules Found On "Space Hamburger"

 Extreme Atmosphere Stripping May Limit Exoplanets' Habitability
SPACEMART
New Mysteries Surround New Horizons' Next Flyby Target

 Mid-infrared images from the Subaru telescope extend Juno spacecraft discoveries

 Earth-based Views of Jupiter to Enhance Juno Flyby

 NASA's Juno Spacecraft to Fly Over Jupiter's Great Red Spot July 10



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement